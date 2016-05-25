(Attaches to additional alert)
ISE-SHIMA, Japan May 25 Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he lodged a stern protest with U.S.
President Barack Obama following the arrest last week of a U.S.
base worker in connection with the death of a Japanese woman in
Okinawa, southern Japan.
"As Japanese prime minister, I protested sternly to
President Obama over the recent incident in Okinawa," Abe told a
news conference, flanked by the president ahead of a Group of
Seven summit meeting starting on Thursday.
"I feel strong indignation about the selfish and extremely
mean crime," Abe said.
