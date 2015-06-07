UPDATE 3-Nexen joins ConocoPhillips in cutting oil sands output -sources
* ConocoPhillips reduces output at Surmont by 40 percent - sources
KRUEN, Germany, June 7 The only possible discussion about sanctions towards Russia over Ukraine can be about strengthening them, European Council President Donald Tusk said ahead of a summit of Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Sunday.
"My intention is that today we reconfirm G7 unity on the sanctions policy," Tusk said.
"So let me state clearly given the current situation, if any one wants to start a discussion about changing the sanctions regime, it could only be about strengthening it."
EU economic sanctions on Russia, imposed over the Ukraine conflict, are due to expire in July. EU leaders agreed in March that the sanctions would stay until the Minsk ceasefire agreement is fully implemented, effectively extending them to the end of the year, but a formal decision has yet to be taken.
WELLINGTON, April 7 New Zealand began a major clean-up operation on Friday after heavy rain and floodwaters from the tail end of Cyclone Debbie swamped towns in the North Island and caused landslips that blocked roads.
WASHINGTON, April 6 The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.