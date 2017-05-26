(Writes through with quotes, background)
TAORMINA, Italy May 26 The world's seven major
industrialised nations on Friday ramped up pressure on internet
service providers and social media to increase efforts to purge
extremist content, four days after an Islamist suicide bomber
killed 22 people in Manchester.
Western governments have accused major internet companies of
not doing enough to stop groups such as Islamic State promoting
violence on social media or taking more responsibility for the
impact of material posted on their sites.
After this week's attacks in the northern English city of
Manchester, the Group of Seven - Britain, Canada, France,
Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - toughened a final
statement to fight terrorism, honing in on the role of companies
like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, sometimes referred to
generally in Europe using the acronym Gafa.
"We will combat the misuse of the Internet by terrorists.
While being one of the most important technological achievements
in the last decades, the Internet has also proven to be a
powerful tool for terrorist purposes," said the joint statement
signed by the leaders meeting in Sicily.
"The G7 calls for Communication Service Providers and social
media companies to substantially increase their efforts to
address terrorist content," it said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President
Emmanuel Macron, who during his election campaign had called for
tougher action on internet firms, insisted on strengthening
language on the issue, diplomats said.
"In particular, I want to see them report this vile content
to the authorities and block the users who spread it," May told
reporters.
The statement stopped short of calling for measures to
penalise firms that failed to meet the necessary requirements,
however.
"The Gafas and the industry need to act quickly to detect
and destroy content that calls for terrorism, hatred and
radicalization," a senior French diplomat said.
"We are still in the framework of existing laws, but there
has never been as much pressure from the G7 countries on these
companies to ensure that this content is divulged and destroyed.
We're increasing that pressure," he said.
