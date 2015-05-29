(Adds quotes from Lew, background)
By William Schomberg and David Ljunggren
DRESDEN, Germany May 29 Greece and its
creditors need to quickly agree on a broad deal to address the
Greek debt crisis and then work out the details before Athens
hits deadlines for repayments, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said on Friday.
Lew, speaking to reporters after a meeting of policymakers
from the Group of Seven economies, said a speedy deal would
reduce the chances of an "accident" and he wanted to see a
pragmatic outcome to the protracted crisis.
Greece and its creditors from the euro zone countries and
the International Monetary Fund are trying to hammer out a
cash-for-reforms deal that would prevent the country from
defaulting on its debt and potentially leaving the euro zone.
Greece faces a deadline for payment of IMF debts next week.
Lew said the two sides had not spent their time productively
since January, adding that it would be a good idea if the
various deadlines laid down for Greece were taken seriously.
"Once you reach a general agreement, you still have a lot of
work to do ahead of you. So it would be in the best interests of
all parties to reach an understanding at a general level and
leave some time to work through some detail before whatever the
next deadline after is," said Lew.
"I think waiting until the day or two before whatever the
deadline is, is just a way of courting an accident."
The G7 agreed broadly that Greece needs to make some very
tough decisions, he told reporters.
"They need to implement policies that will be difficult in
Greece. But they need to show with clarity the steps that they
are prepared to take," Lew said.
