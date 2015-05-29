DRESDEN, Germany May 29 Greece and its creditors need to agree as quickly as possible on a broad deal to solve the Greek debt crisis and can work out the some of the finer details later on, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday.

Lew, speaking to reporters after a meeting of policymakers from the Group of 7 economies, said a speedy deal would reduce the chances of an "accident" and he wanted to see a pragmatic outcome to the protracted crisis.

The G7 agreed broadly that Greece needs to make some very tough decisions, he said. "They need to implement policies that will be difficult in Greece. But they need to show with clarity the steps that they are prepared to take," Lew said.

Greece and its creditors from the euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund are trying to hammer out a cash-for-reforms deal that would prevent the country from defaulting on its debt and potentially leaving the euro zone. Greece faces a deadline for payment of IMF debts next week. (Writing by David Ljunggren, editing by William Schomberg)