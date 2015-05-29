DRESDEN, Germany May 29 Greece and its
creditors need to agree as quickly as possible on a broad deal
to solve the Greek debt crisis and can work out the some of the
finer details later on, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on
Friday.
Lew, speaking to reporters after a meeting of policymakers
from the Group of 7 economies, said a speedy deal would reduce
the chances of an "accident" and he wanted to see a pragmatic
outcome to the protracted crisis.
The G7 agreed broadly that Greece needs to make some very
tough decisions, he said. "They need to implement policies that
will be difficult in Greece. But they need to show with clarity
the steps that they are prepared to take," Lew said.
Greece and its creditors from the euro zone countries and
the International Monetary Fund are trying to hammer out a
cash-for-reforms deal that would prevent the country from
defaulting on its debt and potentially leaving the euro zone.
Greece faces a deadline for payment of IMF debts next week.
(Writing by David Ljunggren, editing by William Schomberg)