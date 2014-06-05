* Accords aim to integrate the world's biggest economies,
may sideline China
* Leaders discussed rising opposition to talks at summit in
Brussels
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, June 5 The world's leading
industrialised nations vowed on Thursday to seal a series of
free-trade deals that would radically change the shape of global
commerce despite rising popular opposition.
Leaders of the G7 committed themselves to eight far-reaching
accords that would encompass more than 80 percent of the world's
economy but that effectively sideline China and Russia and have
met with protests, particularly in Europe.
In the most ambitious round of liberalisation since the
demise of the Doha round of global trade talks, the leaders of
Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United
States want to create a market of almost a billion people and
set world trade rules that the rest may have to follow.
An EU-U.S. deal alone could generate $100 billion in
additional economic output a year on both sides of the Atlantic.
"We aim to finalise (these agreements) as soon as possible,"
the Group of Seven said in a statement following a two-day
summit in Brussels, a meeting that Russia was cut out of
following Moscow's annexation of Crimea.
Following the worst financial crisis in a generation, the G7
sees the accords as a relatively painless way to create jobs by
bring down barriers to business and integrating their economies.
G7 leaders are also involved in smaller international deals
that China has joined to liberalise trade in services and remove
tariffs on goods that help combat climate change.
But the talks are facing growing hostility, something
President Barack Obama discussed with his European colleagues on
Thursday, people briefed on the summit said.
The challenge is complicating a trade agenda that is already
hitting hurdles. An EU-Canada deal remains unfinished after
almost five years of talks, while the U.S. pact with Japan that
also includes other Pacific nations - the Trans-Pacific
Partnership - is stalled over agriculture.
"We have to come out stronger in public on explaining the
advantages of trade," said European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso, acknowledging some people felt "alienated" by
free trade.
GLOBAL TRADE PROTESTS
Leaders are eager to avoid the scale of protests that helped
derail world trade talks almost a decade ago.
Opponents of trade liberalisation, who range from
anti-globalisation protesters to France's National Front, say
the proposed accords are being negotiated in secret and would
only benefit big companies fixated on maximizing profits.
Far right and far left parties who performed well in last
month's EU elections are uniting against Europe's proposed trade
accord with the United States - the Transatlantic Trade and
Investment Partnership.
They want to block its ratification in the European
Parliament, although Europe's traditional parties still support
the proposed pact.
Many are worried about lost jobs and lower labour standards,
concerns that French President Francois Hollande sought to
address. "We are committed to high standards that can serve as a
reference in all our trade relations," he told reporters.
In the United States, members of Obama's Democratic party
have hardened their opposition against the Trans-Pacific
Partnership.
(Editing by Mike Peacock)