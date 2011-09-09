(Recasts lead, adds details from US's Geithner, background)
MARSEILLE, France, Sept 9 Europe knows it must do
more to persuade financial markets it is coming to grips with
its debt problems but there is no question it has the financial
firepower to do so, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.
Speaking on condition of anonymity after a day-long meeting
of Group of Seven financial chiefs, the U.S. official said there
had been a heavy focus throughout the sessions on Europe's debt
woes.
The official said Europe was eager to assure markets it
could handle the debt problems and said there was no question
that they had essentially unlimited capacity to address any
funding needs of European banks.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner later said the G7
-- the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy
and Japan -- would do all it could to assist European officials
as they work to keep debt problems from spreading to more
nations.
"European officials fully understand the gravity of the
situation there," Geithner said. "The G7, alongside the
International Monetary Fund, is committed to working with them
to decisively address the crisis in Europe."
The U.S. official noted that there had been some discussion
about Europe's unhappiness at the IMF saying that Europe's banks
might be undercapitalized by as much as 200 billion euros.
The IMF seems to be backing away from that figure, the U.S.
official said, adding the European Central Bank has the
unquestioned power to ensure funding is available for financial
institutions.
The European view is that it is important first to ensure
that there is ample financial backing behind European
governments to backstop them against debt problems, after which
they can deal with questions of bank capital adequacy.
The official claimed there had been broad support for
President Barack Obama's announcement on Wednesday night of a
$447-billion package to create jobs. It will still require
passage of legislation to enact many parts of the U.S proposal
but its promise of job-creating expansion was welcomed.
Geithner commented that the proposals, and the pledge that
the U.S. would work to curb its budget deficits over the medium
term, was seen as the type of initiative needed to try to ward
off a slowdown in growth that affects the global economy.
"There was strong support around the table for the plan the
president laid out to strengthen growth and restore long-term
fiscal sustainability," Geithner said.
