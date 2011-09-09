* Geithner urges Europe to help its indebted members
MARSEILLE, France, Sept 9 U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Friday that Europe must make
every effort to show that it has the political will to support
weaker euro area states as they pursue financial reforms.
Interviewed on Bloomberg Television in Marseille before
attending a meeting of finance chiefs from Group of Seven
industrial powers, he said European countries struggling with
debt problems need "unequivocal" financial support from stronger
states.
"It is completely within the capacity of the stronger
members of the euro area to absorb those costs. Those costs
would be much, much greater for them and their economies if they
sit here and do nothing and they recognize that," Geithner said.
"So this is a good sensible financial calculation for them."
His comments fit with a theme that U.S. policymakers have
struck in the build-up to the two-day G7 gathering of finance
ministers and central bank chiefs, urging Europe to come to
grips decisively with the debt issues afflicting countries like
Greece so that they don't spread to other nations.
Geithner cautioned that financial markets should not have
excessive expectations for the Marseille meeting, though he said
all its members -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy,
Japan and the United States -- want to act wherever they can to
counter a global slowdown in growth.
RECALIBRATE, BUT GRADUALLY
"(Governments) are going to recalibrate and decide where
they have room to look for things to do that can help strengthen
growth and that's going to come gradually over time but I don't
think you should expect any dramatic change in signals (from
this G7 meeting)," he said, asked about potential new
directions.
He added, "What we're keen to do is explore ways we can help
the Europeans get ahead of this (debt) problem ... we're
spending a lot of time trying to help them think through how
best to manage this."
President Barack Obama proposed a $447-billion job-creating
program on Thursday night and Geithner promoted it on Friday as
a potentially powerful stimulant for the U.S. economy, which in
turn would benefit the rest of the world.
"If Congress were to act on this bill, it would have a
substantial powerful effect on strengthening the economy that
has slowed quite a bit and that would translate into hundreds of
thousands of jobs for American workers at a time when we need
that," Geithner told National Public Radio from Marseille.
Though the G7 is no longer regarded as the premier forum for
setting economic policy, having yielded that place to the larger
Group of 20 which includes key emerging-market countries like
China, its members still share common interests and consult
constantly on global conditions.
A sense of heightened urgency hung over the Marseille talks
about the necessity for finding ways to invigorate a struggling
global recovery and ward off fears of renewed recession.
But officials noted the G7 gathering is one in a series
scheduled for coming months, including one later in September
among finance chiefs on the sidelines of the semi-annual
gathering in Washington of the International Monetary Fund and
World Bank.
G20 finance ministers will also meet in Paris on Oct 14-15,
providing another opportunity to seek better policy
coordination. For the moment, Geithner said Europe needs to act
to calm fears that its debt problems could become uncontrolled.
"It's absolutely in the interests of the United States and
the Europeans to do whatever they can to ... calm the pressure
down that's now spreading across Europe," he said.
