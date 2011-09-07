(Adds details, quotes from briefing)
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The United States and Japan
should take steps to boost growth while Europe should focus on
shoring up its financial sector and resolving its sovereign
debt crisis, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on
Wednesday.
The official said a key focus for a Group of Seven finance
ministers meeting in France this weekend will be to discuss
ways to rebuild confidence in Europe, including recapitalizing
banks where necessary.
"The first, most important priority for Europe and with
Europe, is to decisively address ongoing financial and
sovereign stresses. That's the most important contribution they
can make at the current time to the global recovery and I think
that's where the focus will be," the official told reporters.
The G7 meeting in Marseille on Friday will start a day
after U.S. President Barack Obama unveils a new plan to spur
job growth in a nationally televised address before the U.S.
Congress.
Obama's jobs plan will be discussed at the G7 meeting, and
the U.S. will argue that it is important for the United States
to maintain short term fiscal support for its economy, as more
growth will will help it acheive its medium-term fiscal
consolidation goals.
"We will continue to work on those dual objectives which we
see as wholly consistent with each other, considering how
important growth is to achieving our fiscal goals," the
official said. "So there's a very important feedback loop there
from growth to fiscal sustainability that we think supports the
president's current plans."
The U.S. official also called on China to help with
sustaining global growth by allowing its yuan currency to
appreciate more rapidly and said that the group would discuss
currency fluctuations and would continue to work to address
disorderly currency movements. Switzerland is an example of a
country whose currency has been pushed higher by
disproportionate economic pressures due to its position as a
safe haven within a tumultuous Europe.
The official also said that Japan could work to boost
growth by accelerating its spending to rebuild infrastructure
damaged by the earthquake and tsunami in March.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Glenn Somerville)