WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The United States and Japan should take steps to boost growth while Europe should focus on shoring up its financial sector and resolving its sovereign debt crisis, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.

The official said a key focus for a Group of Seven finance ministers meeting in France this weekend will be to discuss ways to rebuild confidence in Europe, including recapitalizing banks where necessary.

"The first, most important priority for Europe and with Europe, is to decisively address ongoing financial and sovereign stresses. That's the most important contribution they can make at the current time to the global recovery and I think that's where the focus will be," the official told reporters.

The G7 meeting in Marseille on Friday will start a day after U.S. President Barack Obama unveils a new plan to spur job growth in a nationally televised address before the U.S. Congress.

Obama's jobs plan will be discussed at the G7 meeting, and the U.S. will argue that it is important for the United States to maintain short term fiscal support for its economy, as more growth will will help it acheive its medium-term fiscal consolidation goals.

"We will continue to work on those dual objectives which we see as wholly consistent with each other, considering how important growth is to achieving our fiscal goals," the official said. "So there's a very important feedback loop there from growth to fiscal sustainability that we think supports the president's current plans."

The U.S. official also called on China to help with sustaining global growth by allowing its yuan currency to appreciate more rapidly and said that the group would discuss currency fluctuations and would continue to work to address disorderly currency movements. Switzerland is an example of a country whose currency has been pushed higher by disproportionate economic pressures due to its position as a safe haven within a tumultuous Europe.

The official also said that Japan could work to boost growth by accelerating its spending to rebuild infrastructure damaged by the earthquake and tsunami in March. (Reporting by David Lawder and Glenn Somerville)