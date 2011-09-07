WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The United States and Japan
should take steps to boost growth while Europe should focus on
shoring up its financial sector and resolving its sovereign
debt problems, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on
Wednesday.
The official said a key focus for a G7 meeting in France
this weekend will be to discuss ways to rebuild confidence in
Europe, including recapitalizing banks where necessary.
"The first, most important priority for Europe and with
Europe, is to decisively address ongoing financial and
sovereign stresses. That's the most important contribution they
can make at the current time to the global recovery and I think
that's where the focus will be," the official told reporters.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Glenn Somerville)