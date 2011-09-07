WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The United States and Japan should take steps to boost growth while Europe should focus on shoring up its financial sector and resolving its sovereign debt problems, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.

The official said a key focus for a G7 meeting in France this weekend will be to discuss ways to rebuild confidence in Europe, including recapitalizing banks where necessary.

"The first, most important priority for Europe and with Europe, is to decisively address ongoing financial and sovereign stresses. That's the most important contribution they can make at the current time to the global recovery and I think that's where the focus will be," the official told reporters. (Reporting by David Lawder and Glenn Somerville)