Bari, Italy May 13 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday that United States reserves the
right to be protectionist on trade, but noted that his
international counterparts are growing more comfortable with the
Trump administration's economic agenda.
"We do not want to be protectionist but we reserve our right
to be protectionist to the extent that we believe trade is not
free and fair," Mnuchin told a news conference at the end of a
meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial
democracies.
"Our approach is for more balanced trade, and people have
heard that," Mnuchin said. "And as I say, people are more
comfortable today, now that they've had the opportunity to spend
time with me and listen to the president and hear our economic
message."
