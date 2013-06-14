* UK seeks tougher rules on beneficial ownership at G8
* Tax campaigners say UK needs to do more on tax havens
* British tax havens are world leaders, activists say
* Tax at G8 could test Cameron's leadership
By William James and Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, June 14 Pitching tougher rules on tax
evasion to the G8 is a precarious undertaking for Prime Minister
David Cameron. Britain's own tax havens are world leaders.
Britain's list of exotic Overseas Territories reads like an
accountant's dream menu for a cash-rich Russian oligarch with
something to hide, while British lawyers lead the field as
gatekeepers for elaborate global mazes of offshore trusts.
Global tax evasion could be costing more than $3 trillion a
year according to researchers from Tax Justice Network while as
much as $32 trillion - twice the size of U.S. gross domestic
product - could be hidden by individuals in tax havens.
"British tax havens are world leaders in providing a
particular type of secrecy," said John Christensen, an economist
who directs the Tax Justice Network and who began investigating
offshore havens in 1978.
From the families of Asian government officials to the new
rich of the former Soviet Union, court cases and data leaks have
shown many wealthy individuals favour Britain's modern day
treasure islands as the place to park their millions.
Tax authorities scouring a huge batch of leaked data said
last month that the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman
Islands were among those housing shell companies and trusts to
hide wealth.
Once buccaneer havens, many of the sleepy former British
colonies now live off a blend of beach tourism and exotic
finance that activists say leaves both locals and distant
taxpayers short-changed.
CORPORATE STING
Stung by revelations that the likes of Google and
Starbucks have sharply cut their corporate tax bills in
Britain using legal loopholes, Cameron has put tax avoidance at
the heart of the agenda for the G8 summit.
"No one country can on their own effectively stamp out
either tax evasion or aggressive tax avoidance and this is
exactly the sort of issue that the leaders of the eight major
economies should address," Cameron said.
The British leader has focused on trying to get a deal to
create a public register on the beneficial ownership of
thousands of shell companies and to achieve greater exchange of
information between tax authorities.
Global Witness, a campaign group, says a public register
would be an achievement even if only one or two G8 members
signed up as it would help reveal the real owners of the shell
companies it describes as "the worm at the heart of the apple of
all money laundering and corruption".
But sceptics doubt the effectiveness of such unilateral
steps unless the kind of opaque tax structures used by Britain's
offshore territories are tackled head on.
"We also need a major crackdown on tax havens - the bedrock
of global tax avoidance," Margaret Hodge, Labour chairman of the
British parliament's influential Public Accounts Committee
(PAC), wrote in the Guardian this month.
"The prime minister has given us plenty of tough talk about
cracking down on tax avoidance. Whether he can deliver a
concrete agreement will be a crucial test of his leadership."
TREASURE ISLANDS
Cameron has invited Overseas Territories, including Bermuda
and the British Virgin Islands, to London before the G8 summit
to try to hash out a deal on international transparency.
Advisers cautioned that London has little real leverage with
the Overseas Territories, which sport the Union Jack on their
flags and share the British monarch as their head of state.
However, the fact that some of the world's most high profile
tax havens are what some have described as British franchises is
seen as complicating Cameron's push for coordinated global
action.
"The key issue is this delicate dance that needs to be done
with the offshore territories and also with the G8 members,"
said Robert Palmer at Global Witness.
Some campaigners said Cameron should be applauded for
raising the tax issue with leaders such as U.S. President Barack
Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin. But accountants said
getting a deal with teeth may elude him.
"There will be an agreement to look at the issue, but that's
probably about the best they will get," said Bob Rothenberg, a
senior partner at London accountants Blick Rothenberg. "That's a
nice general thing, but it means nothing."
"The politicians are really hiding behind the corporates in
terms of trying to make them feel more socially responsible
whilst not grasping the nettle by trying to deal with tax rules
in their own countries," Rothenberg said.
Russia, Canada, Germany and Japan are all believed to be
reluctant to make firm commitments at the summit, and while the
United States has put pressure on non-U.S. banks for greater
transparency, some of its states, such as Delaware, remain a
thriving hub for shell companies.
"It's very difficult to land the overseas territories unless
you also land the U.S. That's the challenge the Prime Minister
has," Palmer said.
Cameron has not yet publicly mentioned tackling offshore
trusts - a vehicle that offshore lawyers pitch as a way to
shield assets from tax and any claims from governments or
competitors - in relation to the G8 summit.
"It's what's off the agenda rather than what is on the
agenda that matters," said Christensen. "It seems clear that
Cameron is not really going as far as to tackle the issue of
trusts - that is where the danger lies."