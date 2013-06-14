* Britain wants to show action on issue before summit
* Global tax evasion could cost more than $3 trillion a year
LONDON, June 15 Britain's Prime Minister David
Cameron will press its overseas tax havens to sign up to an
international transparency treaty in London on Saturday, hoping
to bolster British credibility ahead of next week's G8 summit.
Britain is looking to ensure its self-governing regions,
some of which are world-leading tax havens, are taking action to
improve information sharing before Cameron meets leaders of the
Group of Eight (G8) major economies to push for coordinated
global action on tax avoidance and evasion.
A government statement said Cameron would be asking 10
territories and self-governing regions to sign up to the
Multilateral Convention on Mutual Assistance in Tax Matters - an
initiative led by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD).
"He will argue that there is no point in dealing with tax
evasion in one country if the problem is simply displaced to
another," a government statement released ahead of the talks
said.
Bermuda, one of Britain's overseas territories said on
Thursday it had agreed to back the OECD treaty, which is signed
by more than 50 countries and requires them to share information
on individuals who hold bank accounts in their jurisdictions.
The Prime Minister is also seeking agreement from the
British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Anguilla,
Montserrat, Turks and Caicos Islands, Jersey, Guernsey and the
Isle of Man.
Cameron will also use a pre-G8 conference later in the day
to set out the importance of breaking down complicated offshore
tax structures in tackling corruption and helping developing
countries collect revenues.
Global tax evasion could be costing more than $3 trillion a
year according to researchers from Tax Justice Network while as
much as $32 trillion - twice the size of U.S. gross domestic
product - could be hidden by individuals in tax havens
"Corruption is wrong. It starves the poor. It poisons the
system. It saps the faith of people in progress. It wrecks the
case for aid," Cameron will say.
"But by ending the era of tax secrecy and driving real
openness over what governments and businesses do it can change."