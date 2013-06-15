* Aims to force shadowy companies to reveal who's behind
them
* Britain wants to show action on issue before G8 summit
* Global tax evasion could cost more than $3 trillion a year
By William James
LONDON, June 15 Britain turned up the pressure
on other rich economies to clamp down on secretive money flows
at a summit next week by pressing its overseas tax havens into a
transparency deal and announcing new disclosure rules for
British firms.
Prime Minister David Cameron wants to make progress on
closing global tax loopholes when he hosts a meeting of leaders
of the Group of Eight economies in Northern Ireland on Monday
and Tuesday.
"It is important we are getting our house in order,"
Cameron said in a speech in London on Saturday after
representatives of overseas tax havens linked to Britain agreed
to sign up to an international transparency protocol.
"It is a very positive step forward and it means that
Britain's voice in the G8 and the campaigning on this issue
around the world for proper taxes, proper companies and proper
laws ... will be stronger."
Ten territories and self-governing regions will join the
Multilateral Convention on Mutual Assistance in Tax Matters
which has been agreed by more than 50 countries.
They also pledged to produce plans on how to provide more
information on the ownership of so-called shell companies.
Those included in the agreement were Bermuda, British Virgin
Islands, the Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Anguilla, Montserrat,
Turks and Caicos Islands, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.
The convention will help developing countries trying to
trace money they suspect belongs in their state coffers, to
request tax information from offshore centres.
Also on Saturday, the British government said it will
introduce new domestic rules to combat tax evasion and money
laundering, by forcing shadowy "shell" companies to throw off
their cloak of anonymity and reveal who really runs them.
Under the new British rules, companies will be required to
obtain and hold information on their ownership and control which
will then be held in a central registry, available to police and
revenue agencies.
Chancellor George Osborne said it was essential that British
law enforcement and tax authorities had access to information
about the ultimate owners of companies, and it was time for
others to act.
"These commitments demonstrate the concrete action we are
taking ourselves but it is vital that we take collective
international action through the G8 to tackle the international
challenges of tax evasion, money laundering and illicit
finance," Osborne said in a statement.
But aid campaigners said Britain's action will count for
little if the rest of the G8 - the United States, Japan, Canada,
Russia and Europe's biggest economies - does not follow suit.
"The acid test of the prime minister's efforts will be
whether he delivers a G8 deal that clamps down on tax haven
secrecy and phantom companies, and will help poor countries
collect the money they need to end the scandal that sees one in
eight people go to bed hungry," said Melanie Ward, a
spokesperson for the Enough IF campaign.
It represents more than 200 anti-poverty campaign groups.
A consultation on the design of Britain's new rules,
including whether the register of beneficial ownership should be
publicly available, as sought by anti-corruption campaigners,
will be published by the government in the coming months.
Global tax evasion could be costing more than $3 trillion a
year, according to researchers from Tax Justice Network while as
much as $32 trillion - twice the size of U.S. gross domestic
product - could be hidden by individuals in tax havens.