ROME May 17 A video conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister David Cameron and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy is scheduled for about 1530 GMT, Italian government sources said on Thursday.

The sources said the talks will centre around Europe's position ahead of this weekend's G8 meeting at Camp David and European economic issues. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)