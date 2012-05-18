* Obama to announce new public/private effort
* Global food prices remain high, volatile
* Focus will be on some 30 countries
By Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, May 18 Buffeted by the euro zone
crisis and distracted by political problems at home, the leaders
of the world's industrial powers are turning to the private
sector to help fight hunger and malnutrition for up to a billion
people beset by shortages, droughts and rising food prices.
U.S. President Barack Obama will announce a new
public-private partnership program on Friday, s eeking to spur
this weekend's summit of the wealthy Group of Eight to focus on
market methods to boost production, particularly among
hardscrabble small-scale farmers in Africa who may hold the key
to improved world food supplies.
This year's meeting of the G8 - the United States, Britain,
Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada and Russia - will focus on
the economic headaches plaguing the world's richest countries,
including worries over Greece, the future of the euro zone and
proposals to tap emergency oil reserves to offset diminishing
exports from sanctions-hit Iran.
But U.S. officials say the Obama administration also wants
the G8 to take fresh steps to improve global food security,
building on its 2009 summit in L'Aquila, Italy, which sought to
mobilize $20 billion over three years to boost agricultural
investments in poor countries.
Global food prices soared in 2008, which led to increased
hunger, malnutrition and social unrest, highlighting the years
of underinvestment in agriculture in developing countries.
They have remained high and volatile since, rising by 40
percent between June and December 2010 alone, while maize and
wheat prices doubled during that period, raising the food bills
of the world's poor countries.
Obama, who has made improving global food supplies a
keystone of U.S. overseas development policy, is expected to
announce a new initiative to improve nutrition for 50 million
vulnerable people, primarily in Africa, over the next decade.
He will also announce a new partnership of agribusiness
giants such as DuPont, Monsanto and Cargill
, along with smaller companies including almost 20 from
Africa, which will commit some $3 billion for projects to help
farmers in the developing world build local markets and improve
productivity.
The focus will be on some 30 countries, home to about 26
percent of the 1.4 billion extreme poor, that already have
globally backed agricultural investment plans that need donor
support. Among the countries are Bangladesh, Benin, Mozambique,
Nepal, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Uganda, Tajikistan
and Ethiopia.
WOMEN AS THE VANGUARD
With global food demand expected to grow by at least 70
percent by 2050 and with sub-Saharan Africa home to up to 60
percent of the world's unused arable land, aid experts say
African farmers - particularly women - must be the vanguard of
the next agricultural revolution.
"If we get the ball moving and we create a genuine
agricultural revolution and transformation in sub-Saharan
Africa, hundreds of millions of people will benefit," Rajiv
Shah, the director of the U.S. Agency for International
Development, told Reuters in an interview.
Shah said the new U.S.-backed partnership would seek to
address some of the roadblocks slowing crop yields in Africa,
which are now about one metric tonne per hectare, compared with
7 tonnes per hectare in many other parts of the world.
"A basic reality is that you've never seen agricultural
transformation occur without active and direct engagement of the
private sector, and that certainly will be true in sub-Saharan
Africa," he said.
Among the initiatives slated to be unveiled on Friday, U.S.
-based farm equipment maker Agco Corp will invest $100
million over the next three years to implement model farms and
training centers aimed at improving productivity for 25,000
smallholder farmers ranging from Ethiopia to Mozambique.
Other partnership projects include seed product packs
tailored to African farmers from Swiss agrochemicals giant
Syngenta, improved telecommunications access from
British telecoms firm Vodafone and a potential African
site for a proposed $2 billion fertilizer production facility
planned by Norway's Yara International.
Neil Watkins, policy director at the U.S. aid group
ActionAid, said the new initiatives might improve the lot of
African women farmers, who already produce as much as 90 percent
of the food grown on the continent but often lack access to
appropriate low-cost technology, rural credit or
state-of-the-art inputs such as seeds and fertilizer.
But he said sustained commitment on the part of both
traditional donors and private investors would be required - and
voiced concern it may be difficult to link up the world's giant
agribusiness companies with some of its poorest farm laborers.
"These marginal farmers aren't likely to be targets for
corporate investment," Watkins said. "Corporate investment is
not a silver bullet for food security in Africa."
