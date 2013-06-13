BERLIN, June 13 Leaders of the Group of Eight (G8) industrialised nations are likely to discuss their different views of the role of central banks and monetary policy at a summit in Northern Ireland next week, a German source said on Thursday.

"It is understandable that there are different views of the role of central banks and monetary policy around the world," said the German official.

"There will be three euro zone states and the United States, who have their traditions, and Britain, Japan, Canada and Russia. The introduction of looser monetary policy could form part of the discussions," said the official.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will have a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the summit, the official added.