MILAN May 19 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has taken a secret plan to create a European system of guarantees for bank deposits to the G8 summit, the Corriere della Sera newspaper said on Saturday, as savers' anxiety builds in debt-ridden euro zone countries.

The proposal aims to guarantee bank deposits "with a view to ... stopping the haemorrhaging of funds from one country to another, from the south to the north," the newspaper reported, without citing any sources.

The plan was discussed on Friday at the Group of Eight summit under way in the United States, it said.

According to the paper, the plan envisages European governments jointly funding guarantees for bank deposits to reassure savers in the more vulnerable countries.

Many savers have already started withdrawing cash in Greece and other countries in the euro zone, fearing banks could collapse or that countries might withdraw from the euro and convert their deposits into less valuable new national currencies.

The Corriere said Monti's plan was drawn up with the help of the Bank of Italy and was supported by U.S. President Barack Obama and the European Central Bank (ECB). The Bank of Italy declined to comment.

The idea of establishing a pan-European fund has been discussed before in several international meetings.

The Corriere also said the ECB is considering new "liquidity auctions" to prevent banks running short of funds in case of "a shock from Greece". It did not say what form those would take. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Steve Scherer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)