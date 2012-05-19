* Deposits guarantee plan backed by Obama, ECB -paper
* Aims to stop nervous savers withdrawing all their cash
* Greek savers already pulling out their money
MILAN, May 19 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
took a plan to create a European system to guarantee bank
deposits to the G8 summit, the Corriere della Sera newspaper
said on Saturday, as savers' anxiety built in debt-ridden euro
zone countries.
The proposal aims to guarantee bank deposits "with a view to
... stopping the haemorrhaging of funds from one country to
another, from the south to the north," the newspaper reported,
without citing any sources.
According to the Corriere, the plan discussed on Friday at
the Group of Eight summit in the United States
envisages European governments jointly funding guarantees for
bank deposits to reassure savers in more vulnerable countries.
The Corriere said Monti's plan was drawn up with the help of
the Bank of Italy and was supported by U.S. President Barack
Obama and the European Central Bank (ECB).
The Bank of Italy declined to comment.
The idea of establishing a pan-European fund has existed for
some time and has been talked about in several international
meetings and was discussed at the G8 summit, a person familiar
with the matter said on Saturday.
Many savers have already started withdrawing cash in Greece,
fearing banks could collapse or that countries might withdraw
from the euro and convert their deposits into less valuable new
national currencies.
Data shows depositors have also taken flight from banks in
Belgium, France and Italy.
On Thursday, Spain's Bankia was reported to have
seen more than 1 billion euros drained by its customers in the
past week.
