* Russian PM Medvedev will travel to G8 summit
* Will try to influence G8 statement on Syria
* Opposes new U.S. legislation on Russia
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, May 17 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev warned on Thursday that military action against
sovereign states could lead to a regional nuclear war, starkly
voicing Moscow's opposition to Western intervention ahead of a
G8 summit at which Syria and Iran will be discussed.
"Hasty military operations in foreign states usually bring
radicals to power," Medvedev, president for four years until
Vladimir Putin's inauguration on May 7, told a conference in St.
Petersburg in remarks posted on the government's website.
"At some point such actions which undermine state
sovereignty may lead to a full-scale regional war, even,
although I do not want to frighten anyone, with the use of
nuclear weapons," Medvedev said. "Everyone should bear this in
mind."
Medvedev gave no further explanation. Nuclear-armed Russia
has said publicly that it is under no obligation to protect
Syria if it is attacked, and analysts and diplomats say Russia
would not get involved in military action if Iran were attacked.
Russia has adamantly urged Western nations not to attack
Iran to neutralise its nuclear programme or intervene against
the Syrian government over bloodshed in which the United Nations
says its forces have killed more than 9,000 people.
Medvedev will represent Russia at the Group of Eight summit
in place of Putin, whose decision to stay away from the meeting
in the United States was seen as muscle-flexing in the face of
the West.
Putin said previously that threats will only encourage Iran
to develop nuclear weapons. Analysts have said that Medvedev
also meant that regional nuclear powers such as Israel, Pakistan
and India could get involved into a conflict.
As president, Medvedev instructed Russia to abstain in a
U.N. Security Council vote on a resolution that authorised NATO
intervention in Libya, a decision Putin implicitly criticised
when he likened the resolution to "medieval calls for crusades".
Medvedev rebuked Putin for the remark, and some Kremlin
insiders have said the confrontation over Libya was a factor in
Putin's decision to return to the presidency this year instead
of letting his junior partner seek a second term.
Russia has since accused NATO of overstepping its mandate
under the resolution to help rebels oust long-time leader
Muammar Gaddafi, and has warned it will not let anything similar
happen in Syria.
Since Putin announced plans last September to seek a third
presidential term and make Medvedev prime minister, Russia has
vetoed two Security Council resolutions condemning Assad's
government, one of which would have called on him to cede power.
Russia's G8 liaison Arkady Dvorkovich said Russia will try
to influence the final version of the G8 statement at a summit
in Camp David this weekend to avoid a "one-sided" approach that
would favour the Syrian opposition.
"In the G8 final statement we would like to avoid the
recommendations similar to those which were forced upon during
the preparations of the U.N. Security Council resolutions,"
Dvorkovich said. "A one-sided signal is not acceptable for us."
Russia successfully managed to water down the part of the
statement on Syria at a G8 summit in France in May 2011,
removing the calls for action against the regime of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
"We believe that the United Nations is the main venue to
discussing such issues," Dvorkovich said.
LAST APPEARANCE
The G8 summit is likely to be the last appearance among all
the leaders of industrialised nations for Medvedev, who embraced
U.S. President Barack Obama's "reset", improving strained ties
between the nations.
Dvorkovich said Putin's absence from the summit, the first
time a Russian president has skipped one, would not affect the
outcome: "All the leaders, I saw their reaction, are ready to
comprehensively work with the chairman of the government
(Medvedev)."
Dvorkovich said that at a bilateral meeting with U.S.
President Barack Obama, Medvedev will raise opposition to
attempts by some U.S. lawmakers to introduce legislation which
will address human rights violations in Russia.
Such legislation could take a form of the so-called Sergei
Magnitsky bill, named after the Russian lawyer who died in
prison in 2009. The Kremlin human rights council says he was
probably beaten to death.
The bill would require the United States to deny visas and
freeze the assets of Russians or others with links to his
detention and death as well as those who commit other human
rights violations.
"New legislation which will address new political issues as
imagined by some U.S. congressmen or senators is unacceptable,"
Dvorkovich said, promising a retaliation.
(Editing by Michael Roddy)