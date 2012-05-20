MOSCOW May 20 Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Sunday that military action against Iran over its nuclear programme was being considered in some Western countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was speaking to reporters on a plane on his way back from the G8 summit in Camp David, where the G8 leaders signalled their readiness to tap into emergency oil stockpiles quickly this summer if tougher new sanctions on Iran threatened to strain supplies.

"It is one of many various signals coming from various sources that the military option is considered as realistic and

possible," he said. "We are receiving signals, both through public and intelligence channels, that this option is now being reviewed in some capitals as more applicable in this situation".