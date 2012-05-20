China coal firms to discuss moves to stabilise output on Tuesday -media
BEIJING, Feb 20 China's top coal producers will meet on Tuesday to discuss plans for stabilising output this year, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.
MOSCOW May 20 Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Sunday that military action against Iran over its nuclear programme was being considered in some Western countries.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was speaking to reporters on a plane on his way back from the G8 summit in Camp David, where the G8 leaders signalled their readiness to tap into emergency oil stockpiles quickly this summer if tougher new sanctions on Iran threatened to strain supplies.
"It is one of many various signals coming from various sources that the military option is considered as realistic and
possible," he said. "We are receiving signals, both through public and intelligence channels, that this option is now being reviewed in some capitals as more applicable in this situation".
QUITO, Feb 19 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was winning Ecuador's presidential election on Sunday, first results showed, though he was just short of the margin needed to avoid a runoff against conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso.
BEIJING, Feb 20 China's steel, coke and coking coal futures rose on Monday after Beijing suspended imports of North Korean coal as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.