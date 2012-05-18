WASHINGTON May 18 British Prime Minister David Cameron called on euro zone countries on Friday to take decisive action to stem a debt crisis and said Greeks must decide if they want to stay in the euro.

He also said that he maintained his opposition to a financial transactions tax, backed by new French President Francois Hollande as a way to raise revenues.

"We need decisive action from euro zone countries in terms of strengthening euro zone banks, in terms of a strong euro zone firewall and decisive action over Greece. That has to be done," he said, speaking in Washington before a G8 summit. "Clearly the Greeks have to make their minds up, they have to make their decision." (Reporting by Adrian Croft)