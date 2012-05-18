WASHINGTON May 18 British Prime Minister David
Cameron called on euro zone countries on Friday to take decisive
action to stem a debt crisis and said Greeks must decide if they
want to stay in the euro.
He also said that he maintained his opposition to a
financial transactions tax, backed by new French President
Francois Hollande as a way to raise revenues.
"We need decisive action from euro zone countries in terms
of strengthening euro zone banks, in terms of a strong euro zone
firewall and decisive action over Greece. That has to be done,"
he said, speaking in Washington before a G8 summit. "Clearly the
Greeks have to make their minds up, they have to make their
decision."
(Reporting by Adrian Croft)