Nikkei slips on yen, uncertainty on Trump policies
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as the yen's gains and uncertainty about U.S. economic policies prompted profit-taking.
CAMP DAVID, Md. May 19 Group of Eight leaders stressed in their Saturday discussions the need for European countries to take steps to minimize contagion from the euro zone's economic crisis, a White House official said.
The official also said that President Barack Obama would hold a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the conclusion of the G8 summit on Saturday afternoon. (Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Vicki Allen)
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as the yen's gains and uncertainty about U.S. economic policies prompted profit-taking.
SYDNEY, Feb 20 Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the U.S. dollar recouped early losses ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers.
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.