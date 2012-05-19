CAMP DAVID, Md. May 18 Group of Eight leaders agreed in their initial discussions at Camp David on Friday that Iran needs to disclose more about its nuclear ambitions and that it was time to focus on a political transition in Syria, a U.S. official said.

The leaders also stressed the importance of having North Korea adhere to international norms with its nuclear program and said it would face more isolation if it "continues down the path of provocation," the official said.

The Friday evening dinner, hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama, was the first opportunity for the G-8 leaders to discuss global security concerns. They will talk about the eurozone crisis and other economic issues, including oil market pressures at the summit on Saturday. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Stacey Joyce)