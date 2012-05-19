CAMP DAVID, Md. May 19 French President Francois Hollande said he would make proposals for Eurobonds at an upcoming European summit.

Speaking at the end of the G8 leaders' summit at Camp David, Hollande said he would make the suggestions with other partners at the European meeting scheduled for May 23.

The move would be part of the new French leader's efforts to persuade his colleagues to adopt policies intended to stimulate growth in Europe. (Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau. Writing by John Irish)