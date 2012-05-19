CAMP DAVID May 19 French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday he wanted Greece to stay in the euro zone, but expected the country to meet its commitments.

"The message I gave was the hope that Greece stays in the euro zone, respects its commitments and is supported by Europe to stimulate its growth," he said.

Hollande said he had wanted to discuss Spanish and other bank recapitalisation, but the G8 had not been the forum to deal with the issue. (Reporting By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau. Editing by Warren Strobel)