* U.S. president sets tone for weekend G8 summit
* Germany's Merkel could be alone stressing austerity
* France's Hollande signals sticking to Afghan pullout vow
By Alister Bull and Adrian Croft
WASHINGTON, May 18 President Barack Obama
pressed Europe on Friday to shift toward a more pro-growth
policy and away from austerity to tackle a crisis that threatens
to push Greece out of the euro zone and send economic shockwaves
worldwide.
Setting the tone for a weekend G8 summit, Obama made clear
he was aligning himself with the new French president's drive
for more economic stimulus in the recession-plagued euro zone
instead of emphasizing belt-tightening programs spearheaded by
Germany.
Obama's stance reflects his worries that the euro zone
contagion, which threatens the future of Europe's 17-nation
single currency, could hurt the fragile U.S. economic recovery
and his own re-election chances in November.
After White House talks with French President Francois
Hollande, Obama said the two agreed that tackling the euro-zone
crisis was "an issue of extraordinary importance, not only to
the people of Europe, but also to the world economy."
"We're looking forward to a fruitful discussion later this
evening and tomorrow with the other G8 leaders about how we can
manage a responsible approach to fiscal consolidation that is
coupled with a strong growth agenda," Obama told reporters
before heading to Camp David to host the summit's opening
dinner.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has insisted on the
need for tough fiscal discipline to bring down suffocating debt
levels across the euro zone, could find herself increasingly
alone when leaders gather at the rustic presidential retreat in
Maryland.
Reflecting growing frustration as Greece's post-election
turmoil shakes global markets, British Prime Minister David
Cameron called on euro members for decisive action and said the
Greeks must "make their minds up" whether to stay in the euro.
No major economic policy decisions are expected from the
talks but Obama will urge the Europeans to work harder at
forging a comprehensive approach to their debt troubles.
World stocks fell to levels below where they began the year,
depressed by the prospect that a Greek euro exit would spread
upheaval in the currency bloc and engulf much larger economies
such as Spain's.
The European Union's trade commissioner said for the first
time that European officials were working on contingency plans
in case Greece bombs out of the euro zone.
While Obama and Hollande found common ground on economics,
their meeting also showed differences over France's commitment
to the NATO military mission in Afghanistan, which will be the
focus of the alliance's summit in Chicago starting on Sunday.
Hollande, a socialist sworn in this week as president,
reminded Obama of his campaign pledge to pull French combat
troops out of Afghanistan by the end of 2012, earlier than the
alliance's 2014 timetable. But Hollande said France would
support the NATO effort in other ways.
U.S. officials hope to convince Hollande to rethink the
French withdrawal plan.
GERMANY 'QUITE ISOLATED'
But the two leaders, meeting for the first time since
Hollande's election victory earlier this month, were more in
sync on the euro zone crisis.
Hollande said he spoke to Obama about the need to put a
priority on growth, and that they also agreed it was important
to find a way for Greece to stay in the euro zone.
Obama's administration spent heavily to try to tackle the
2007-2009 U.S. recession, and has long urged Europeans to do
more to boost growth. Hollande is seeking to take the edge off
austerity with more job-creating infrastructure investments.
Like Cameron, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has
been a frequent critic of euro zone G8 members' handling of
their debt woes. Italian premier Mario Monti was calling for
growth measures even before Hollande did.
That could leave Merkel, who has used Germany's status as
Europe's biggest economy to pressure others to keep a tight rein
on debt, cutting a lonely figure at Camp David.
"Germany is absolutely quite isolated," said Domenico
Lombardi, a former International Monetary Fund official who now
is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank.
Lombardi said that while Germany had the upper hand when
controlling debt was the focus, "it is now clear that Greece has
become a systemic crisis" and this must now become the center of
the debate.
A SOFTER APPROACH
While Merkel wants Greece's continued membership in the euro
zone tied to Athens meeting tough austerity measures laid out in
its bailout program, Hollande is seeking a softer approach.
Hollande also said he favors Europe recapitalizing Spain's
troubled banks, which would mark a significant shift toward
Europe taking over wider responsibilities from individual
nations.
Backing calls for a concerted effort to boost economic
activity, Jose Manuel Barroso, president of the European
Commission, said there was a need to promote growth while
putting public finances in order and this should be center stage
at the summit.
The G8 summit comes as Greeks are pulling cash from banks
amid growing fears about its euro zone membership. Financial
markets are deeply concerned about the future of the entire
currency zone, with Spain's banking sector also under pressure.
Nearly two thirds of Greeks voted on May 6 for parties of
the radical left and far right which oppose the austere terms of
an EU/IMF assistance program. Talks failed to avert a repeat
election, which is now set for June 17.
The "balanced approach" that Obama is pushing for in the
euro zone is similar to his domestic efforts combining
short-term stimulus and longer-term cuts to try to heal the U.S.
economy and stoke hiring that has not recovered from the
financial crisis. But the U.S. economy continues to struggle,
posing problems for Obama's re-election.
Mitt Romney, the presumptive Republican nominee to face
Obama in the Nov. 6 election, has made reducing the U.S. debt
load, which has escalated during Obama's tenure, one of his key
campaign messages.
Also on the G8 agenda will be the price of oil. Obama may
secure support to essentially pre-authorize a release of
strategic oil reserves later this summer, just as U.S. and
European sanctions on Iran come into force -- this despite Brent
crude hitting a 2012 low on Friday.
While the secluded Camp David setting discouraged protests
nearby, an estimated 2,500 people demonstrated peacefully in a
downtown Chicago plaza under the watchful eye of police,
chanting mostly about economic issues that have little to do
with the coming NATO summit.
