CAMP DAVID, Md. May 19 U.S. President Barack
Obama, wrapping up the G8 summit he hosted at Camp David, said
on Saturday that the euro zone crisis was threatening the world
economy but welcomed Europe's new focus on jobs and growth as a
potential remedy.
"The direction the debate has taken recently should give us
confidence," Obama told reporters at the end of the high-level
meetings in rural Maryland. "There is now an emerging consensus
that more must be done to promote growth and job creation right
now in the context of these fiscal and structural reforms."
Obama said the G8 leaders recognized the painful sacrifices
people in Greece are making to cope with the country's economic
problems, and repeated his view that Europe has the capacity to
meet its challenges.
