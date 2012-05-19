(Adds quotes)
CAMP DAVID, Md. May 19 President Barack Obama,
wrapping up the G8 summit he hosted at Camp David, welcomed
Europe's focus on rekindling growth and warned the crisis in the
euro zone was dangerous for the world.
Obama, whose re-election chances in November depend heavily
on the U.S. economy continuing to shake off recession, said
there was now "an emerging consensus" that Europe ought to
invest in job-creating infrastructure and other programs at the
same time as it tackles its deficits and debt.
"As all the leaders here today agreed, growth and jobs must
be our top priority. A stable, growing European economy is in
everybody's best interests, including America's," he said. "Put
simply, if a company is forced to cut back in Paris and Madrid,
that might mean less business for manufacturers in Pittsburgh or
Milwaukee."
Obama said his fellow G8 leaders from Britain, France,
Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia and Canada recognized the painful
sacrifices that people in Greece were enduring as a result of
that country's economic pressures.
While acknowledging there was still "a lot of work to do,"
he said the United States remained confident that Europe has the
capacity to meet its economic challenges.
"The direction the debate has taken recently should give us
confidence," Obama said.
