WASHINGTON May 17 Leaders at this weekend's G8
summit will discuss pressures on global oil markets and options
they could take in response, a top White House official said on
Thursday, declining to specify whether a release of strategic
reserves would be on the table.
"There will be a broad discussion," Tom Donilon, President
Barack Obama's top security aide, told reporters ahead of the
Friday-Saturday meetings the United States is hosting at Camp
David, Maryland.
"I'm sure that the leaders will discuss the range of options
that they might have before them," Donilon said.
