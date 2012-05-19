CAMP DAVID, Md. May 19 G8 leaders said Saturday it is "their imperative" to promote growth and jobs to reinvigorate the global economy, and gave their backing to Greece remaining in the euro zone.

"We agree on the importance of a strong and cohesive Eurozone for global stability and recovery, and we affirm our interest in Greece remaining in the Eurozone while respecting its commitments," the leaders said in a statement after meeting at this presidential retreat. (Writing By Warren Strobel)