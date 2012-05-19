Nikkei slips on yen, uncertainty on Trump policies
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as the yen's gains and uncertainty about U.S. economic policies prompted profit-taking.
CAMP DAVID, Md. May 19 G8 leaders said Saturday it is "their imperative" to promote growth and jobs to reinvigorate the global economy, and gave their backing to Greece remaining in the euro zone.
"We agree on the importance of a strong and cohesive Eurozone for global stability and recovery, and we affirm our interest in Greece remaining in the Eurozone while respecting its commitments," the leaders said in a statement after meeting at this presidential retreat. (Writing By Warren Strobel)
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as the yen's gains and uncertainty about U.S. economic policies prompted profit-taking.
SYDNEY, Feb 20 Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the U.S. dollar recouped early losses ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers.
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.