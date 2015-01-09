(Neal Gabler is the author of "An Empire of Their Own: How the
Jews Invented Hollywood" and "Life: The Movie: How Entertainment
Conquered Reality." The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Neal Gabler
Jan 9 When Gallup issued its annual poll of the
men Americans most admired in 2014, it featured two improbable
names at No. 10: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. All things considered, 2014
wasn't a terribly good year for either.
Both found themselves embroiled in conflict and controversy.
Both faced international opprobrium. And both exhibited a
pugnacity that, diplomatically at least, was hardly considered
admirable.
So how did Putin and Netanyahu wind up with enough admirers
in this country to place them on the list? The simple answer may
be that they exude certitude in an age that reveres it, and
views it as strength.
This is the opposite of what we are taught in sophisticated
college humanities courses - that certainty is the dominion of
fools and knaves. There is no absolute truth, scholars insist,
and even if there were, no one could claim a monopoly on it. We
are taught to believe in ambiguity, accommodation and a certain
kind of intellectual modesty - that just because we may feel
something doesn't make it true or right. This sort of modesty is
regularly cited as one hallmark of great thinkers and great
people. They understand their limitations.
But in the real world, people do not necessarily find
intellectual modesty admirable. What the hurly-burly of life
seems to teach is that the one thing we can admire is a person's
sense of certitude - honoring deep conviction and an
unwillingness to countenance doubt.
Putin and Netanyahu are, of course, very different,
beginning with the fact that the first is a strongman who can
impose his certitude on others while the second is not. But if
they have one thing in common, this is it: Neither seems torn by
internal struggle. Each projects absolute confidence in his own
beliefs and visions.
It isn't hard to understand why Americans might confuse
certainty with strength, which is indeed admirable.
Self-confidence is practically a secular religion in America,
with everyone from Tony Robbins to Oprah Winfrey as the
prefects. In the world of U.S. self-help, we hear endlessly that
confidence and self-assurance are the magic elixirs to a
productive and satisfying life. You can do anything if only you
believe in yourself. You can invade Ukraine, for example, or
resist international pressure to find some accommodation with
the Palestinians.
In political terms, Putin and Netanyahu share a similar
bravado - which is movie bravado. The kind that Americans found
so appealing in John Wayne or Arnold Schwarzenegger, neither of
whose characters ever had a doubt cross their mind.
It isn't necessarily that we believe in what Putin or
Netanyahu are doing. Certainly, few Americans, quite likely even
those who say they admire Putin, endorsed his annexation of
Crimea. Their admiration must be for the chutzpah of it - for
the willingness to act in a world so often paralyzed by
inaction. It's a vicarious thrill, even when the action is
questionable. In a way, the admirers could be saying: "He's
wrong, but he's strong."
But if certainty has always had a powerful appeal, and if
that appeal had been fortified by the self-help movement, it may
now draw its greatest strength from the fact that a world of
conflict, brinkmanship, inefficiency and moral vacancy - a world
like ours - has had to devise a psychological antidote to the
mess around us. That antidote is certainty, and we now live
within a culture of certainty: We believe what we believe and no
one can shake us from that. It is our anchor.
This isn't only true of a Putin or a Netanyahu. One has only
to watch cable news or listen to talk radio, both of which are
beholden to certainty, to see that it has a bridgehead in the
media, and one has only to read any string of comments on the
Internet to see how certainty has been democratized.
Doubt is obsolete - an anachronism. No one seems to doubt
his opinions anymore. The irony is that a culture of certainty
contributes to the sense of paralysis because certainty not only
precludes compromise; it turns anyone who disagrees into an
enemy and every disagreement into Armageddon. Putin and
Netanyahu, two of the most self-satisfied leaders in the world,
also appear to be two of the most paranoid. Which leads to
another irony. Certainty engenders conflict. It doesn't resolve
it.
But this sort of tough-talking swagger isn't about political
efficacy. It is about the aesthetics of leadership and about the
charge we get out of seeing people try to make a video game out
of reality. Putin and Netanyahu look and talk like tough guys.
They cultivate the image, and though this gives a lot of people
the willies, it evidently gives some people a sense of
reassurance. There is some certainty in the world after all.
When everything seems to be going to hell in a hand basket,
Putin and Netanyahu are there to tell us that they have the
answers - and that John Wayne is alive and well in Moscow and
Jerusalem.
(Neal Gabler)