(Neal Gabler is the author of "An Empire of Their Own: How the
Jews Invented Hollywood" and "Life: The Movie: How Entertainment
Conquered Reality." He's working on a biography of Senator Ted
Kennedy.The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Neal Gabler
July 29 Hovering above all the brouhaha about
Donald Trump's bizarre presidential candidacy floats one
critical question: Are we an electorate or are we an audience?
Trump has bet on the latter, while his competitors, even one
like Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who has positions close to
Trump on many issues, bet on the former. Trump has received a
lot of opprobrium for his antics, but it isn't clear that he is
wrong. Even if much of the establishment and leading political
analysts have already rendered their verdicts.
Trump certainly isn't the first candidate to conflate
entertainment and politics. When Ronald Reagan was asked if it
was hard adjusting to being president after being an actor, he
replied that he couldn't imagine anyone being president without
being an actor. Reagan was right. Performance skills, including
the skill of drawing attention to oneself, are now intrinsic to
political skills if one hopes to become president.
But Reagan was talking about communication, which is why he
always invoked President Franklin D. Roosevelt, another great
communicator, as a model. He wasn't talking about replacing
substantive policy with performance.
Something has happened over the past 15 years or so that has
radically altered the relationship between performance and
politics. It is partly due to the U.S. political arena, in which
a candidate must constantly try to grab attention. More subtly,
however, it is also due to America's ever-shifting popular
culture, in which new kinds of narratives regularly push aside
older ones.
Today it is comic-book superhero narratives that matter. We
live in the age of Iron Man, where an irrepressible, indomitable
smart-aleck, able to verbally and physically parry just about
anything, is the exemplar. And this has affected our political
discourse.
Many pundits attribute Trump's publicity domination to his
celebrity and his ability to grab the spotlight, honed by
decades of playing the media. To many of them, he is the
political Kardashian. There is some truth in this. The public's
appetite for Trump seems limitless. And he understands that, in
today's culture, the shortest road to success might not actually
mean being successful but portraying yourself as being
successful. Which then results in success. In effect, he is a
Mobius strip seamlessly moving from perception to reality.
But as much as Trump boasts about his wealth (and denigrates
everyone else), that is not what has catapulted the New York
real estate magnate to the top of the Republican polls. He has
gained a following because he understands the power of the
superhero narrative, which he has adapted to his campaign. In
this superhero era, Trump recognizes that a sizable chunk of the
public is seeking a no-nonsense, take-no-prisoners, politically
incorrect avenger who channels their grievances and runs
roughshod over opponents.
What Trump offers them is his detestation of the very
mechanics of politics - and of democracy itself. He has no time
for the compromises, negotiations, consensus building, civility
and seriousness required in a democracy. The aptly named Trump
is telling them that he will trump the entire political system.
He'll replace the mess of politics with a clean sweep of super
heroics.
Reagan, the one professional entertainer who did assume the
presidency, never purported to be a superhero. Quite the
opposite. As studio boss Jack Warner quipped when he heard
Reagan was running for governor of California: "No, no. Jimmy
Stewart for governor. Reagan for best friend." That was exactly
right. Reagan was genial - the happy face of conservatism.
Trump, on the other hand, is no one's best friend. He
intentionally irritates.
Sure, his disruption is entertainment. The Huffington Post
has already decided to consign Trump's campaign to its
entertainment pages. But it is a particular kind of
entertainment, not just nutty bloviation.
When Trump promises to build his wall across the entire
Mexican-U.S. border (and make Mexico pay for it!); when he
promises to tell off China; when he promises to blow Islamic
State off the face of the earth, he isn't propounding policy. He
is creating scenes from a movie. A movie we have all seen now
dozens of times. He is playing to an audience that has foresworn
being an electorate. It is what all demagogues do, but most of
them have not had popular culture at their back the way Trump
does.
This may also be why Trump keeps doubling-down on his
inanities - accusing Mexican immigrants of being rapists or
insisting Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) is not a hero. Iron Man
doesn't apologize. He destroys. So does Trump. The more the
political establishment rebukes him, the better.
But if Trump has bet on the electorate as audience, and on
his ability to turn the presidential campaign into a Marvel
movie, he may not have fully gamed it out. He may not have
considered that entertainment, which is fundamentally
anti-political, inevitably loses out when it comes up against
politics, which is fundamentally anti-entertainment.
In the past, at some point, the demagogues who make
themselves out to be populist superheroes have hit a critical
mass where their posturing can trigger the public to say the
show is over and the jig is up. As pollster Stuart Rothenberg
recently explained, Trump's popularity is a product of his
voicing the angry sentiments many Republicans feel. It is not a
product of their really wanting him to be president.
Usually sooner rather than later, the lights come up in the
theater, and the audience walks out into the bracing real world
from which they had been escaping.
At least that is the way it has always been. Trump is in a
movie. His competitors are in a primary. If he somehow manages
to sustain his candidacy, if the power of popular culture has so
embedded itself in Americans' consciousness as to make the
public re-envision the world, it will say less about Trump than
about a sea change in U.S. political culture - from one that is
about governance to one that is about putting on an exhilarating
show.
Trump can't be president any other way.
