LIBREVILLE May 13 Addax Petroleum, a subsidiary
of China's Sinopec Group, could lose its licence to operate in
Gabon for failing to pay customs duties and comply with other
laws, senior officials at the crude-producing Central African
nation's oil ministry said on Monday.
"The government has criticized Addax for the non-payment of
customs duties since 2009 and non-compliance with the Gabon's
hydrocarbons and environment code," a senior official of Gabon's
oil ministry told Reuters on Monday.
Addax has denied the charges.
Last year, Gabon seized Addax Petroleum's 8,500
barrels-per-day Obangue field. In January, the country handed
the operations to newly created state-owned Gabon Oil Co.
Last month, Gabon Oil Minister Etienne Ngoubou warned during
a petroleum congress in the country that: "If Addax does not
want to comply with the regulations in force, it will be asked
to leave Gabon."
An official from the company told Reuters the decision to
seize Addax's assets was unjust and is being contested.
"We have met all our commitments so far," the official said,
requesting not to be identified.
"In creating Gabon Oil Co, the state did not have any assets
of its own, so it decided to make us the scapegoat by taking our
assets and giving it to the new company," he said.
Addax has interest in five production and sharing contracts
in Gabon, covering onshore and offshore licence areas including
the three production fields at Tsiengui, Obangue and Koula in
the south of the country.
The three fields represent about 40,000 barrels per day, or
roughly 20 percent of Gabon's total output.
Gabon produces roughly 240,000 barrels-per-day, generating
about 80 percent of the country's export earnings. Oil majors
Total and Royal Dutch Shell dominates the
sector.
"We are concerned that the government has already said it
will commandeer other fields," another senior Addax official
said, requesting also not to be identified. "Relationship
between Addax and the Gabonese government has deteriorated since
the creation of Gabon Oil Company in 2011."