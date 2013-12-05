LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic has launched a
USD1.5bn 10-year amortising bond through which it will raise
around USD890m of new cash and retire a large chunk of its only
other Eurobond outstanding.
The sovereign, rated BB-/BB-, has launched the new issue,
which matures in December 2024 but has weighted average life of
10 years, at the final yield of 6.375%, tight to initial price
thoughts of 6.5% area plus or minus 12.5bp released on
Wednesday.
Gabon planned the new issue in conjunction with a tender and
exchange offer on its outstanding 8.2% 2017s, through which
bondholders have delivered about USD610m into the new notes.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead
managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to
price on Thursday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)