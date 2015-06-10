LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - Gabon swatted away the fear stalking
the rates markets with a US dollar bond on Tuesday, showing that
emerging markets investors still have plenty of cash to deploy
in new bond deals.
The sovereign priced a US$500m 10-year note at par to yield
6.95%, 30bp inside initial price thoughts.
The Central African nation took advantage of recent limited
supply from emerging markets sovereigns in the dollar market to
print a tightly priced deal.
"Pricing a US$500m 10-year in a difficult environment
characterized by US Treasury rate and oil volatility sends a
strong signal about confidence in our economic policies,"
Economy and Investment Minister Regis Immongault told IFR in a
telephone interview.
Gabon (Ba3/B+/B+) decided to strike quickly to minimize any
rates risk, putting out initial price thoughts even as the
roadshow was wrapping up for a no-grow deal.
"If you know you can reach your size target and pricing
objective, why would you delay given the volatility in the
Treasury market?" said Spencer Maclean, head of syndicate West
at Standard Chartered, which led the deal with Deutsche Bank and
JP Morgan.
Since June 1, the yield on 10-year Treasuries had risen
nearly 25bp to 2.36% as initial price thoughts on Gabon were
announced. Even as the deal progressed, the yield continued to
jump, reaching 2.42% at the time of pricing, with the sell-off
continuing into Wednesday.
Still, that didn't put off investors. Many naturally saw the
deal as an opportunity to pick up yield, but Gabon has also
built a loyal following since it first issued in the
international market in December 2007.
"Investors like Gabon. It has a good track record, its
fiscal policy is sensible and its liability profile is
manageable," said Neil Shuttleworth, head of CEEMEA debt
syndicate at Deutsche Bank.
Such was the level of interest in the name that investor
meetings in New York, Boston and London were packed. "The number
of investors that met the delegation was impressive," said
Maclean.
Pricing feedback from those meetings was in the low 7% area,
which led to initial price thoughts of 7.25% area. That
suggested a new issue concession of 25-30bp over the sovereign's
US$1.5bn 6.375% 2024 bond - an amortiser that redeems in three
equal instalments in 2022, 2023 and 2024. That bond was trading
at about 455bp over Treasuries just after initial price thoughts
were announced.
A book that peaked at US$3.5bn allowed leads to tighten
pricing to 7% area (plus or minus 5bp), before printing at the
tight end of that range. Even though some accounts dropped out
as pricing was cut - the final book was US$2.75bn - Gabon was
still able to issue inside the psychologically important 7%
level.
TIGHT PRICING
Although the final coupon was higher than that on the 2024s,
in spread terms the deal was tightly priced at 453bp over
Treasuries. At that level it came inside the outstanding curve.
Fund managers were the overwhelming buyers, taking 92%, with
banks and private banks getting 5% and insurers and pension
funds the rest. By geography, US investors took 49%, UK 36%,
Europe 13% and others 2%.
The tight pricing didn't stop buying in the secondary with
the note quoted at a bid price of 100.50 on the break.
The government doesn't exclude the possibility of returning
to the international markets if the opportunity arises, but it
"doesn't want to increase the level of debt to GDP," the finance
minister said.
Gabon's external debt-to-GDP ratio was a relatively low
27.3% in 2014, according to Moody's, although Immongault isn't
sitting on his laurels.
"It is critical that we accelerate structural reforms that
are necessary to maintain the stability of our public debt and
the viability of Gabon public finances," he added.
One of the main credit challenges facing the country is its
high reliance on oil, which accounted for 44% of total revenue
in 2014, said Moody's. The government is trying to diversify its
economy and mitigate the risk of its exposure to the commodity.
"Gabon has carried out a number of economic reforms,
including the recent creation of a stabilization fund to act as
a buffer against commodity price volatility. The government
intends to grow the fund to around US$500m in size by 2020,"
said Immongault.
As well as the three lead managers, Lazard acted as
financial advisor to Gabon on the deal.
