LIBREVILLE, Sept 12 A leading critic of Gabon's
President Ali Bongo on Saturday refused a post offered as part
of a cabinet reshuffle, undermining the president's attempt to
create a united government ahead of elections due next year.
The reshuffle, announced in a presidential decree on Friday,
expanded the cabinet to 41 members from a previous 34 and is
seen as an attempt to silence critics who say the Bongo family
has too much control over the oil-rich central African country.
Jean de Dieu Moukagni Iwangou, a leader of the opposition
Union of the Gabonese People (UPG), was named minister of state
for agriculture.
But he declined the appointment at a press conference on
Saturday. "My refusal represents a refusal of this regime that
has debased us and left us destitute," he told reporters."My
refusal should be a call for unity amongst Gabon's people who
are impatient to see political change."
Moukagni Iwangou has been one of the most outspoken voices
in the opposition and the president of the Opposition Front for
Change - a coalition of groups dedicated to ending the ruling
Gabonese Democratic Party's 47 years in power.
Jean-Robert Endamane, from the Bongo-allied RPG party, also
refused his post as minister for town planning and housing,
saying he had never been consulted about the appointment.
Bongo said on his Twitter account that the reshuffle aimed
to "bring together all the political forces of the nation in the
management of our country's affairs."
In an overture to the elder statesmen of the ruling party,
some of whom have complained of being sidelined since the
president succeeded his father Omar Bongo in 2009, the decree
named former prime minister Paul Biyoghe Mba as first deputy
prime minister and health minister.
Madeleine Berre, head of Gabon's business chamber, was named
as minister for trade, and small- and medium-sized companies.
(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Daniel
Flynn and Emma Farge; Editing by Dominic Evans)