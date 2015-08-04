PARIS Aug 4 French police have released the
chief of staff to Gabon's President Ali Bongo who was detained
for questioning in a corruption probe after the foreign ministry
said he had diplomatic immunity, a judicial source said on
Tuesday.
Monday's arrest of one of Gabon's most influential and
controversial figures, Maixent Accrombessi, had been sharply
condemned by Libreville, stoking tensions between the oil-rich
Central African country and France, from which it won
independence in 1960.
France's foreign ministry received a letter from Gabon's
presidency late on Monday saying that Accrombessi, who is one of
Bongo's closest advisors, was on a "special mission" in the
country from July 19th to August 5th, the judicial source said.
The ministry informed investigators that the letter gave
Accrombessi diplomatic immunity and police subsequently released
him that evening, the source said, without giving further
details.
The foreign ministry declined to comment. Gabon's government
said Accrombessi was on an official mission to France, but
declined to elaborate.
Gabon's former President Omar Bongo enjoyed excellent
relations with France under a system known as "la Francafrique"
whereby Paris granted political and military support to
long-ruling African presidents in exchange for commercial
favours.
But the friendship has cooled since his son Ali Bongo won a
contested election in 2009 and because of an ongoing French-led
investigation into Bongo family assets.
Accrombessi was being questioned over a contract for the
purchase of military uniforms signed between Gabon and a French
firm, French judicial sources said.
Accrombessi, who is a originally from Benin, is viewed with
deep suspicion and animosity by Gabon's opposition. Critics
accuse him of using voodoo against opponents and in April, a mob
set fire to the Benin embassy to show their anger at the
government over the death of a senior opposition leader.
French oil major Total is one of the biggest oil producers
in Gabon, which pumps around 230,000 barrels per day.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Emmanuel Jarry; Additional
reporting by Joe Bavier in Abidjan; Writing by Ingrid Melander;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)