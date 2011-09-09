NKOK, Gabon, Sept 9 Gabon launched on Friday
what it billed as the biggest special economic zone (SEZ) in
West and Central Africa, aiming to attract $1.1 billion a year
in foreign investments via tax breaks.
Firms that set up in the 1,126-hectare zone in the town of
Nkok 27 km (17 miles) outside the capital Libreville will be
exempt from taxes on profits for 10 years, after which they will
pay a rate of 10 percent.
Officials said the zone, a joint venture between the
Gabonese state and Singapore-based commodities firm Olam
International , will focus especially on timber
processing activities.
The sector is one of the industries on which President Ali
Bongo Ondimba is counting to diversify Gabon's largely oil-based
economy.
"The Nkok SEZ will be the biggest economic zone in West and
Central Africa with, among other things, a processing capacity
of one million cubic metres of wood a year," Mines Minister
Alexandre Barro Chambrier said at the launch, adding it would
create 9,000 jobs.
The goal of $1.1 billion of annual foreign investment in the
zone is equivalent to a quarter of Gabon's annual budget.
Indian conglomerate Abhijeet said it alone planned to invest
nearly $1.2 billion dollars in the next 36 months.
Abhijeet Chairman Manoj Jayaswal told reporters it would
spend $800 million to build an iron alloy plant with annual
production of 300,000 tonnes, and $400 million on construction
of a 300 megawatt power station.
