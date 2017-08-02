UPDATE 1-IMF says Gabon's economic growth to narrow to about 1 pct in 2017

(Adds details, context)

KINSHASA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gabon's economy is expected to grow about 1 percent in 2017, down from 2.1 percent last year, largely due to weakness in the oil sector and a recession in the commercial and service sectors, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

Gabon has been hard hit by a more than 50-percent drop in oil prices since 2014 as well as its struggle to diversify the economy away from oil.

In a statement following a staff visit, the IMF said there were some signs the economy had begun to stabilize in the first half of 2017 due to a slight recovery in energy prices and growth in the manganese, wood and agri-business sectors.

Gabon is Africa's fourth largest oil producer, with an output of around 220,000 barrels per day, dominated by international oil majors Total and Shell.

Gabon is Africa's fourth largest oil producer, with an output of around 220,000 barrels per day, dominated by international oil majors Total and Shell.

It issued a $500 million, 10-year Eurobond in 2015. In June, the IMF approved a $642 million loan agreement over three years to support a medium-term recovery programme.