LIBREVILLE, Sept 1 Authorities in Gabon have
made up to 1,100 arrests over two days of violence that erupted
after President Ali Bongo was re-elected in polls that the
opposition rejected as fraudulent, the interior minister told a
news conference on Thursday.
Pacome Moubelet Boubeya said that between 600 and 800 people
were arrested in the capital Libreville, while 200 to 300
arrests were made elsewhere in Gabon. He said that protesters
had used grenades and police had seized AK-47 assault rifles.
(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Joe Bavier;
Editing by Tim Cocks and Louise Ireland)