LONDON, Sept 1 Gabon's sovereign dollar bonds fell across the curve with the 2024 and 2025 issue hitting a seven-week low after the country's capital Libreville was engulfed by a second day of violence following the re-election of President Ali Bongo.

The 2024 bond slipped $2.5 to 89.974 cents after losing nearly $6 earlier in the day compared to Wednesday's close.

The 2025 issue lost $2.620 to change hands at 91.870 cents after going as low as 88.000 cents.

Incumbent Bongo, whose family has been ruling the oil producing country for more than half a century, was announced to have won elections by a slim margin, but opposition leader Jean Ping rejected the result and claimed that he had won.

Riots were raging in at least nine Libreville neighbourhoods on Thursday morning, a day after angry demonstrators set the parliament building on fire. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)