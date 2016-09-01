PARIS, Sept 1 French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault called for an immediate end of violence in Gabon on
Thursday, following the disputed re-election of President Ali
Bongo that triggered clashes between the police an opposition
supporters.
"Within the framework of a political process, there's no
room for violence," Ayrault said in a written statement. "I'm
calling, therefore, all parties to exercise the utmost restraint
to avoid additional victims."
Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping said on Thursday that two
people were killed and many wounded when the presidential guard
and police attacked his party's headquarters overnight.
