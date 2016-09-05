OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS
LIBREVILLE, Sept 5 Gabon's opposition leader Jean Ping called on Monday for a general strike to protest against what he said was a fraudulent re-election victory by President Ali Bongo.
Ping, who says he is now the leader of the Central African nation, said in a statement on his website that his fight was not over, even as calm returned to the capital following deadly riots last week.
"I ask you from today onward not to use violence but to resist by blocking the country's economy," he said in the statement, addressing all Gabonese. President Ali Bongo has dismissed allegations of vote fixing. (Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
BEIRUT, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman spoke for over an hour by telephone on Sunday, agreeing to step up counter-terrorism and military cooperation and enhance economic relations, a senior Saudi source said.
CARACAS, Jan 29 Venezuela's president on Sunday created an executive vice president post and named new vice presidents to lead PDVSA in what he described as a shake-up of the state oil company and an effort to root out corruption in the OPEC nation's principal industry.