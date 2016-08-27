* President Ali Bongo likely to win but faces discontent
* Ex-diplomat Jean Ping the strongest challenger
* Gabon faces lower oil revenues, widespread frustration
By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome
LIBREVILLE, Aug 27 Voters in Gabon turned out
for an election on Saturday that could mark the greatest
challenge yet to President Ali Bongo, whose family has
controlled the oil-producing central African nation for nearly
half a century.
Bongo, 57, took over in 2009 when his father Omar died after
42 years in power, and he won a poll in the same year. With
state machinery and entrenched patronage networks behind him,
both lubricated by oil largesse, he is likely to win again this
time.
Polls close at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) but results aren't expected
until Monday or Tuesday. Land and sea borders were shut at
midnight on Friday and will remain so until midnight on
Saturday.
Bongo faces nine other candidates - compared with 22 in the
last election - but his main rival is veteran diplomat Jean
Ping. The ballot paper actually showed 11 names, but one of
those, Roland Desire Aba'a, withdrew from the race two days ago.
Ping, 73, has harnessed discontent over a perceived failure
to raise living standards, despite vast oil wealth spread over a
population of less than two million.
"The Gabonese are suffering. We are not well paid, our
children don't live in good conditions. That's why I voted for
change," said Marie Ange N'no, 40, a civil servant outside a
polling station in the capital Libreville, but she declined to
say who she'd voted for.
Gabon, which has just rejoined OPEC after two decades, has a
GDP per capita of $10,000 a year, making it one of the
continent's richest countries, yet nearly a third of people live
below its national poverty line.
"I want to launch a merciless fight against poverty," Bongo
said on the outskirts of Libreville on Thursday.
"It must disappear from our country and I will not stop
until we have achieved this."
But the country faces worsening fiscal woes owing to a
long-term decline in oil output and a sharp fall in the price of
crude over the past two years. Efforts to diversify into
agriculture and tourism have yet to bear much fruit.
Oil wealth has flowed mostly to the elite -- for a period
Gabon was the world's top per capita champagne importer --
trickling down only via its bloated civil service.
During his father's rule, Gabon was a pillar of "La
Francafrique", an intricate, shadowy web of diplomacy, commerce
and French military might that kept African autocrats in power
and gave French companies privileged access to them.
Bongo has tried to shake off this legacy by presenting a
modern face with a development programme run by technocrats.
"As his son, it is difficult to present yourself as
something new and technocratic when the whiff of corruption
hangs over from the last administration," said Anthony Goldman,
head of West Africa-focused PM Consulting.
Yet the opposition has focused on peddling slurs about
whether Bongo is Gabonese or an adopted child from eastern
Nigeria, a charge he denies. Tensions between the two camps
could yet boil over into unrest.
The mixed-race son of a wealthy Chinese trader, Ping is a
former foreign minister and African Union Commission chairman
who was once close to Omar Bongo and even had a relationship
with his daughter, Pascaline, fathering two children by her.
But he fell out with "Bongo Junior", as Gabonese call the
president, leaving the ruling party in 2014 to become an
outspoken critic.
Ping faces an uphill struggle, not least because Gabon's
one-round system means the winner doesn't need a majority as
long as he gets more votes than any others.
Last time Bongo won with just 41.73 percent of the vote.
(Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Susan Fenton)