(Corrects first name of president)

LIBREVILLE Aug 28 Opposition candidate Jean Ping said on Sunday that results showed him winning Gabon's presidential election, ahead of incumbent President Ali Bongo, whose family has ruled the tiny, oil-producing nation for half a century.

"As I speak to you, the trends indicate we're the winner of this important presidential election," Ping told a crowd of supporters gathered at his campaign headquarters in the capital Libreville. (Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; editing by Andrew Roche; Writing by Joe Bavier)