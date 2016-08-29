LIBREVILLE Aug 29 Gabon opposition candidate
Jean Ping on Monday called on President Ali Bongo to
"acknowledge his defeat" in a weekend presidential election,
telling reporters in the capital Libreville that unofficial
tallies give him a clear edge.
The Central African oil producer's interior minister called
Ping's move to pre-empt an official announcement of the poll
results, which is expected on Tuesday, by declaring victory on
Sunday an attempt to manipulate the democratic process.
