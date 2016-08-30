* Bongo family has ruled oil-rich Gabon for half-century
* President's main challenger has already declared victory
* Both sides trade accusations of fraud
* Official results expected late on Tuesday
By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome
LIBREVILLE, Aug 30 People stockpiled food,
police manned major crossroads and soldiers were deployed at
petrol stations and banks on Tuesday as Gabon braced for results
from a election that will decide the fate of Ali Bongo and his
family's 50-year grip on power.
Bongo's main challenger for the presidency, Jean Ping, a
former foreign minister, African Union Commission chairman and
lifelong political insider in Gabon, has already declared
victory.
He urged Bongo, first elected in 2009 after the death of his
father Omar, who ran Gabon for 42 years, to acknowledge defeat.
Bongo's supporters, however, say he is on track to win.
With both sides trading accusations of fraud after a bitter
campaign, there was widespread concern that the results, set to
be announced from 7 p.m. (1800 GMT), would trigger unrest.
"There will be trouble and Ali will tackle the problem with
his men ... We're afraid of the spillover," said Jadi Mabende,
57, a civil servant at a shop in the capital Libreville.
Several African governments have shut down mobile telephone
networks, Internet and social media during contentious elections
over the past year to prevent people organising protests,
although there were no signs yet of that happening in Gabon.
However, the army said in a statement that customs officials
had seized some illegally imported satellite telephones.
The embassy of France, Gabon's former colonial ruler,
advised its citizens on Tuesday to stay indoors after 2 p.m. and
to stick to safety precautions.
France's ruling Socialist Party took the unusual step of
declaring that early results showed Ping defeating Bongo, just a
day after Saturday's poll.
"We're in a situation of suspense. We're ... worried about
the demonstrations that are going to happen," said Libreville
resident Franck Boubzanga, 33.
Gabon's first-past-the-post system means the winner only
needs more votes than any other candidate. In 2009, Bongo won
with 41.73 percent.
The European Union's observer mission on Monday criticised a
"lack of transparency" among the institutions running the polls
and said Bongo had benefited from preferential access to money
and the media.
"We've noted that the mission overstepped its mandate. This
mission was looking into things that had nothing to do with this
election," Bongo's spokesman Alain-Claude Nze said, reacting to
the EU's statement on French radio RFI on Tuesday.
Bongo, 57, also benefited from being the incumbent in a
country with a patronage system lubricated by oil largesse.
But oil output and prices have fallen, forcing budget cuts
despite Gabon having one of the biggest revenue streams of all
Africa's oil producers.
Gabon's economic troubles have provided fodder for
opposition claims that its 1.8 million inhabitants have
struggled under his leadership, and Bongo's ruling party has
suffered a series of high-profile defections.
(Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Tim Cocks and Louise
Ireland)