LIBREVILLE Aug 31 A Gabon electoral commission count on Wednesday put Gabon president Ali Bongo as winner with 49.85 percent of the vote compared with rival Jean Ping's 48.16 percent, two sources inside the commission and a spokeswoman for Ping said on Wednesday.

But Ping's camp demanded a recount in the province of Haut Ogooue, which had a reported 99.98 percent turnout, a spokeswoman said.

The European Union, meanwhile, in a statement on Wednesday called for Gabon to publish "detailed results" for every polling station and urged all actors to help keep the peace.

