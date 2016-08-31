LIBREVILLE Aug 31 Gabon's President Ali Bongo
has won re-election with 49.80 percent of ballots cast in a
weekend poll, according to final results validated by the
electoral commission and provided to Reuters by a commissioner
on Wednesday.
Bongo's chief rival Jean Ping, who has already declared that
he won the polls, received 48.23 percent of the vote. Elections
commission members belonging to the opposition denounced the
vote, which one commissioner for Ping's party, Paul Marie
Gondjout, said was "stolen".
(Reporting By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Edward
McAllister; Editing by Joe Bavier and Toby Chopra)