LIBREVILLE Aug 31 Gabon's President Ali Bongo has won re-election with 49.80 percent of ballots cast in a weekend poll, according to final results validated by the electoral commission and provided to Reuters by a commissioner on Wednesday.

Bongo's chief rival Jean Ping, who has already declared that he won the polls, received 48.23 percent of the vote. Elections commission members belonging to the opposition denounced the vote, which one commissioner for Ping's party, Paul Marie Gondjout, said was "stolen". (Reporting By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Joe Bavier and Toby Chopra)